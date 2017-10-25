Ariana's tour photographer says Manchester bombing "experience happened to [her], specifically, for a reason"

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love ManchesterOne of the most heartbreaking events of 2017 was the the May bombing that killed 27 people outside of Ariana Grande‘s concert in Manchester, England. Now, Ariana’s tour photographer says he believes the tragedy happened to Ariana because she was uniquely qualified to handle it.

Speaking to Refinery29, Alfredo Flores says, “I’m convinced that experience happened to Ariana Grande, specifically, for a reason. I can’t say that if it was another artist they wouldn’t have continued with the tour, but I do know that Ariana is super, super brave.”

“Her entire show is about spreading love, from beginning to end, so the fact that something that ugly happened on that tour, I feel like it happened for a reason,” he adds. “And she set an example for all of us that fear doesn’t have to win. I don’t know if that’s something every 24-year-old would be able to push through, you know?”

A month after the bombing, Ariana and her manager organized the One Love benefit concert in Manchester, which featured everyone from Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry to Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

Flores also says that despite what you’ve heard, Ari is completely down-to-earth.

“She isn’t some demanding diva. Our life on tour isn’t crazy either,” he insists. “Ariana doesn’t drink, there’s no drugs, we have a lot of chill game nights and we just laugh until late into the night. My favorite part about Ariana is she’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. “

Flores adds, “And she’s all about spreading a message, every single show she’s encouraging so many young people to stand up for themselves. She’s encouraging people to be who they are, she’s such an advocate for the LGBT community, for feminism, for women…Who wouldn’t want to work for her?”

