Ariana Grande honors Manchester bombing's youngest victim on what would have been her birthday

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love ManchesterAriana Grande honored the Manchester bombing’s youngest victim on what would have been the little girl’s ninth birthday. The singer posted an Instagram message for Saffie Rose Roussos yesterday.

“Saffie, we’re [thinking] of you baby,” Ariana wrote following her concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She posted a birthday cake emoji along with the caption.

Saffie, along with 21 others, was killed in the May 22 terror attack, which took place outside the U.K.’s Manchester Arena right after Ariana’s concert.

According to the Manchester Evening News, hundreds of people gathered in Saffie’s hometown of Leyland, Lancashire on the eve of her birthday to release balloons in her memory.

