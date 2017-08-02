Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Miley Cyrus among the stars in New 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' trailer

By ABC News Radio

Courtesy Apple MusicIn advance of Carpool Karaoke: The Series‘ debut next Tuesday, Apple Music has released a new teaser trailer offering fans a little taste of what they can expect from the star-studded series.

The clip shows quick glimpses of film and TV, musicians, athletes and film and TV stars — including LeBron James, Ariana Grande, Metallica, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus and more hitting the road and belting out their favorite songs, while James Brown‘s “Get Up Offa That Thing” plays underneath.

The premiere episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series arrives August 8 on Apple Music will feature Will Smith and James Corden. Two new episodes will debut weekly thereafter until the standalone finale episode.

