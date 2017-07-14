Are Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins carving music careers of their own?

By Music News Group

Rich Polk/FilmMagicLook out Blue Ivy: Moroccan and Monroe are laying down some tracks!

In an interview at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards with Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner, proud papa Nick Cannon confirmed that his and Mariah Carey‘s six-year-old twins have been hard at work recording music.

“There’s some skill there,” he tells Nischelle. “And we’re cultivating it so…they’ve been in the studio. They’ve got records. It’s all…it’s poppin’. I grew up in this so I know, like, and I know the trajectory can, uh, if you don’t really focus on it, but again, I’m all for what kids love to do,” he adds.

As for whether Nick would ever consider rekindling a romantic relationship with Mimi, he emphatically replies, “She’s got a boyfriend! He’s a nice guy.”

He added, “We made some amazing children together. So, we’ll always be together.”

