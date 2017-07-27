Are Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie joining "American Idol"?

The two reportedly are in advanced talks to come on board ABC’s reboot of the singing competition series. Keith Urban, who was a judge on Fox’s Idol, and fellow country singer Luke Bryan apparently are being considered as well.

So far Katy Perry is the only judge who has been confirmed. Last week, Ryan Seacrest announced he’d be returning as host.

American Idol ran for 15 seasons on Fox before ending last year. The new Idol will debut sometime in 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.