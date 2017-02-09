Arcade Fire's Win Butler Returning to Play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Music News Group

George Pimentel/WireImageArcade Fire frontman Win Butler will lace ’em up once again to play in this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, held February 17 in New Orleans.

Butler will play for the East Team, which also includes actors Nick Cannon and Ansel Elgort, plus former NBA players Jason Williams and Brandon Armstrong. They’ll be going against the West Team, which boasts pop singer Andy Grammer, WNBA star Candace Parker, actor Anthony Mackie and ex-NBA player Baron Davis.

Sportscenter co-hosts Jemele Hill and Michael Smith will coach the East and West teams, respectively.

Butler also played in the last two NBA All-Star Celebrity games. During last year’s contest, he posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds — an impressive stat-line that earned him the game’s MVP award.

ESPN will air the 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at 7 p.m. ET, and you can also stream it on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.