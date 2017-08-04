Arcade Fire's "Everything Now" on track for number-one "Billboard" 200 debut

By Music News Group

Credit: Guy Aroch Arcade Fire‘s new album, Everything Now, is on track to debut at number one on next week’s Billboard 200. The magazine estimates that the Montreal band’s fifth studio effort will move around 95,000 equivalent album units.

If the forecast holds true, Everything Now will be Arcade Fire’s their third consecutive number-one album, following 2013’s Reflektor and 2010’s The Suburbs, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Arcade Fire will headline Lollapalooza this weekend, and they’ll kick off a North American tour in support of Everything Now in September.

