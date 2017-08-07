Arcade Fire's "Everything Now" grabs number-one debut on "Billboard" 200

By Music News Group

Credit: Guy Aroch As predicted, Arcade Fire has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with their new album, Everything Now. The fifth studio effort from the Montreal band takes the top spot on the chart with a total of 100,000 equivalent album units, 94,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Everything Now, which also debuted at number one in the U.K., is the third straight Arcade Fire album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200, following 2013’s Reflektor and 2010’s The Suburbs, the latter of which won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Arcade Fire is also now just the second rock act to chart three number-one albums on the Billboard 200 in the 2010s. Linkin Park is the other one, having topped the chart with 2010’s A Thousand Suns, 2012’s Living Things and this year’s One More Light.

Arcade Fire headlined Lollapalooza over the weekend, and they’ll kick off a North American tour in support of Everything Now in September.

