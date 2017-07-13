Arcade Fire covers Lorde's "Green Light," shares new "Everything Now" song, "Electric Blue"

By Music News Group

Credit: Guy Aroch Arcade Fire stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Thursday, and during their appearance, they covered Lorde‘s “Green Light.” For the performance, the Montreal art rockers were joined by a youth choir.

You can listen to the cover now via BBC.co.uk, and you can watch clips from the performance on BBC Radio 1’s Twitter.

In other Arcade Fire news, the band has shared another new track from their forthcoming album, Everything Now. The song is called “Electric Blue,” and it’s accompanied by a Mardi Gras-themed video, streaming now on YouTube.

Everything Now will be released July 28.

🎶 Brand new sounds, in my mind 🎶@ArcadeFire covering @Lorde‘s ‘Green Light’ is EVERYTHING 💚 pic.twitter.com/He1rGKEef9 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 13, 2017

