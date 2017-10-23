Aquamania: Def Leppard's Rick Allen joins lineup of 2018 Monsters of Rock Cruise

By Music News Group

Courtesy of On the BlueDef Leppard drummer Rick Allen has been added to the lineup of the 2018 Monsters of Rock Cruise, which will set sail from Miami on February 11 and will return to port on February 16. Allen will give a surprise performance during the hard-rocking floating festival, and will also host an exhibit of his artwork while onboard.

Other recent additions to the cruise lineup include Whitesnake/ex-Night Ranger guitarist Joel Hoekstra, Faster Pussycat and the all-female Guns N’ Roses tribute band Paradise Kitty.

The eighth annual edition of Monster of Rock Cruise will feature performances by more than 35 acts, including the previously announced Tesla, Queensryche, Lita Ford, Winger, Great White, L.A. Guns, British Lion featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, Kix, Y&T, Vixen, Lynch Mob, Firehouse, Loudness, Stryper‘s Michael Sweet, Keel and ex-Motley Crue singer John Corabi.

In addition to the music, the cruise will feature such cool events as Q&A sessions, photo ops with some of the performers, Gong Show Karaoke, a hard-rock-themed Valentine’s Day ball, and a Cooking with Rock Stars event. The ship itself — Royal Carribean’s Navigator of the Seas — offers on-board boogie boarding and surfing, a rock climbing wall, hot tubs, pools and a spa.

Organizers recently announced that the final public sale for the cruise has begun, with a limited number of cabins still available. Pricing for double-occupancy cabins begins at $1,299. Visit MonstersofRockCruise.com for full details.

