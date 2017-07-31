"Anyone ready for the new single?" asks Jared Leto

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesIt looks like Thirty Seconds to Mars is finally about to release new music. If frontman Jared Leto is to be believed, a new single from the band is on the horizon.

“Anyone ready for the new single??” Leto tweeted Monday. Judging by the gif-heavy replies, many, many people are indeed ready.

Last year, Thirty Seconds to Mars announced they’d be releasing new material in 2017. Then in June, the band declared that their new album, their first since 2013’s Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams, is “coming soon.”

Thirty Seconds to Mars is currently on tour with Muse.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Anyone ready for the new single?? — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) July 31, 2017

Source:: Music News