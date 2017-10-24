Another woman accuses R. Kelly of controlling her, abuse

By Music News Group

Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesThe list of women accusing R. Kelly of controlling behavior and abuse grows longer.

Kitti Jones, a former Dallas radio DJ, tells Rolling Stone she was a victim while living with the singer from 2011-2013.

Jones claims she was beaten, forced to have sex with other women, and forced to obey Kelly’s strict rules or face punishment, which included starvation. Rules included what to eat, how to dress, when to go to the bathroom, and exactly how to perform in bed with him.

At one point, Jones tells Rolling Stone, she considered suicide, or murder.

“I’m gonna kill myself and it’s gonna be his fault,” she remembers. “I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?”

According to Jones, Kelly would fly girls in for sex, and order her and his other girlfriends to participate. “You can’t say no because you’re going to get punished,” she says.

Jones also claims Kelly urinated on two women while she and the women were having group sex. “He just went back and forth [on them] when he was peeing and told [another girlfriend] to clean it up afterwards,: she says. “That was the worst that I’ve ever seen.”

Jones says she left R. Kelly in September 2013.

R. Kelly denies Jones’ charges. In a statement to Rolling Stone, his representative declares, in part: “It is unfortunate that Ms. Jones, after public statements to the contrary, is now attempting to portray a relationship history with Mr. Kelly as anything other than consensual involvement between two adults. …Any claim of wrongdoing of any kind or of mistreatment of any woman by him is false, ill-motived and defamatory.”

A story published in July of this year by Buzzfeed claims Kelly is the mastermind behind a “cult” that has brainwashed young women into doing his bidding. A rep for Kelly denied those charges to ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News