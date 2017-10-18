Another Uptown Girl...or boy? Billy Joel to be a dad again

By Andrea Dresdale

Kevin MazurBilly Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick welcomed their first child, Della Rose, two years ago. Now the couple is expecting yet another little “Uptown Girl”…or maybe boy.

Billy tells the Belfast Telegraph, “We are due next month.” He didn’t comment on the baby’s sex. This will be the Piano Man’s third child; Billy also has an adult daughter, Alexa Ray, with his second wife, Christie Brinkley. Roderick is his fourth wife; they married on July 4, 2015.

Speaking of daughter Della, Billy tells the paper, “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.” He also recently told Harry Connick Jr. that Della seems to have a lot of musical talent and can sing on key.

When the paper asks Billy what he does for fun, he says he hangs out with Della and watches “her little wheels spin.”

“She’s a hoot. She’s a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh,” he says. Billy adds that when he plays Aviva Stadium in Dublin next summer, Della will come with him because “she has Irish roots” through her mom.

In the same interview, Billy is asked to confirm the story that he once rode past Donald Trump’s home in Florida on his motorcycle and gave the house the finger.

“I do that all the time,” he replies. “It is probably on film somewhere. I’m sure they’ve got cameras all over the place. I’m not a fan. I think he’s got a pretty thin skin. I don’t think he is very happy in the job. I don’t know what he’s doing there. And neither does he.”

