Andy Grammer says his impending fatherhood has brought new meaning to "all of the words in the dictionary"

By Andrea Dresdale

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagicAndy Grammer and his wife Aijia are expecting their first child, a girl, later this month. Andy says that his impending fatherhood has made him look at everything in a completely different way — even the English language.

“Even just with the [song]writing process, words feel brand new,” he tells ABC Radio. “‘Cause I’ve been writing some love songs to this prospective daughter. You can write a love song to your wife, and it’s like, those words used in that way, I kinda know how they feel to some degree.”

“But when you take that same word and apply a love song to a little girl,” he adds. “The words become completely brand new!”

As an example, he mentions a song that will be on his upcoming new album, which features the lyric, “You and me will be always.”

“If you sing that to your wife, yeah, that’s beautiful,” Andy says. “But if you sing it to your daughter? It becomes, “Holy s**t!!! That’s a crazy new word!!!!” So, like, the rebirth of all the words in the dictionary has been really cool!”

While Andy’s waiting for his own kid to arrive, meanwhile, he’s doing nice things for other people’s kids. Earlier this month, he had some time before doing a show in Boston, so he traveled to Salem, New Hampshire to do a benefit concert for a 14-year-old boy suffering from a rare form of cancer.

According to the Boston Globe, Andy performed at the kid’s high school with a few other artists, and thrilled the crowd with hits like “Honey, I’m Good” and his latest single, “Give Love.” The money raised will go towards the boy’s treatment, as well as to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News