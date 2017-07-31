And the hits just keep on coming: Billy Currington scores another #1 from "Summer Forever"

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LA Billy Currington now has a dozen chart-topping hits to his credit, as his latest single, “Do I Make You Wanna,” makes it to the pinnacle of Billboard‘s country tally this week.

“This album, Summer Forever, is the album that keeps on giving,” he quips. “Having the song ‘Do I Make You Wanna’ become my twelfth #1 hit is beyond gratifying and so rewarding…This could have never happened without the fans, so a deep felt thank you to all of you.”

“Do I Make You Wanna” follows “Don’t It” and “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To,” as the third #1 from Billy’s current project. The Georgia native’s Stay Up Til the Sun Tour continues through the latter part of August.

