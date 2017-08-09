An emotional Kesha says new album, "Rainbow," "quite literally saved my life"

By Andrea Dresdale

Olivia BeeKesha’s long-awaited new album, Rainbow, arrives on Friday, but she appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America Wednesday to talk about the disc, which comes in the wake of a long, highly-publicized legal battle with her producer, Dr. Luke, and her record label.

According to Kesha, recording the album is what kept her going through that painful experience.

“I think this record…quite literally saved my life,” she told ABC’s Robin Roberts. “And I hope you guys like it, and I hope you can hear it, and I hope it helps people.”

Kesha also performed the album’s first single, “Praying,” and choked up when she described what the song is about.

“It’s so personal,” she said, her voice breaking. “I’ve written every song on this album and they’re all so personal. And the song, I think, is just really important because it talks about me going through something very hard — lots of very hard things — making it through, not giving up and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes.”

Kesha, who was dressed in bright colors, also explained why Rainbow is the right title for the album, which marks a new chapter in her personal life and career.

“I think color symbolizes hope,” she explained. “…I’ve always found the hope in the bright colors and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life. And so my house is covered in rainbows and, like, my life and my body.”

“I have, like, ten rainbow tattoos!” she laughed. “I go to the tattoo artist and every time, it’s like, ‘A rainbow of something?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, O.K.!'”

Rainbow features collaborations with rock band Eagles of Death Metal, country legend Dolly Parton, and Kesha’s mother, songwriter Pebe Sebert.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News