"American Idol" who? Fox to launch new singing competition, "The Four"

Frank Micelotta/FOXFox clearly isn’t taking its loss of American Idol to ABC lying down: the network is launching a brand-new singing competition.

The show, called The Four, starts with four finalists who’ve been chosen by the show’s yet-to-be-named panel of music industry experts. Each singer will then defend his or her spot by trying to out-perform new contestants who want to replace them. If they fail, they go home, and the challenger takes their place.

The interactive part of the competition comes with the challengers: they’ll be made up of viewers who think they’re better than the finalists. They’ll submit audition videos which will be streamed online, and then America will help decide who’ll actually make it onto the show.

At the end of the season, the four finalists — whomever they end up being — then have to face off against each other, and one will be the champion. At that point the panel of experts will become the winner’s team and help launch their career.

Variety first reported earlier in July that the show was in development, and was being sold internationally under the name The Final Four. The American name change is so it isn’t confused with the yearly college basketball tournament of the same name.

The Four will launch next year, and executives say they won’t schedule it head-to-head either with ABC’s reboot of American Idol or NBC’s The Voice.

