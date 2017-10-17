All these money moves: Cardi B scores music publishing deal

By Music News Group

Raven VaronaCardi B just made another money move. The “Bodak Yellow” star signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

“Thank you THANK YOU @sonyatvmusicpub…when eater be poppin s*** under my comments like ooo ‘she don’t write her s*** sooo how I got a publishing deal then?” Cardi B writes.

Cardi adds, “Too much muf***** done doubted me that’s why I have to prove it.”

Her hit track, “Bodak Yellow” is nominated for a 2017 Soul Train Award in the newly-dubbed Rhythm & Bars Award category, which was formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year.

“Bodak Yellow” dropped from the number-one spot to number two this week on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, thanks to Post Malone‘s “Rockstar.”

At three weeks at number-one, Cardi became the first solo female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 19 years, and the first female solo artist overall to reach #1 on the Hot 100 with a debut single since Meghan Trainor‘s “All About That Bass” in 2014.

She’s also the solo female rapper with the longest-running Hot 100 number one.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News