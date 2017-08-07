All That Remains, Falling in Reverse plot co-headlining tour

By Music News Group

Credit: Dave JacksonAll That Remains and Falling in Reverse will hit the road together for a co-headlining tour this fall.

The outing begins September 25 in Lawrence, Kansas, and will conclude October 6 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with more dates to be added. Visit AllThatRemainsOnline.com or FallinginReverse.com for ticket info.

The trek is officially titled the Coming Home to Madness tour, which combines the names of Falling in Reverse and All That Remains’ respective new albums: Coming Home and Madness.

Here are the Coming Home to Madness tour dates:

9/25 — Lawrence, KS, Liberty Hall

9/26 — Sioux Falls, SD, The District

9/27 — Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre

9/29 — Des Moines, IA, Val Air Ballroom

10/2 — Memphis, TN, New Daisy Theatre

10/4 — Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

10/6 — Fort Wayne, IN, Piere’s

