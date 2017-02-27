All That Remains details new album, "Madness"

By Music News Group

Credit: Dave JacksonAll That Remains has revealed the details of their next album. The eighth studio album from the Massachusetts metallers is called Madness, and will be released April 28.

“Our goal has always been to write songs that we like,” frontman Phil Labonte says of Madness. “All That Remains has seen a lot of criticism about the songs that we’ve written and what people think we’re supposed to do. We started as a very underground death metal kind of band, we’ve since moved away from that and have never apologized for it. The music we’ve written has been reflective of that and I think the lyrics, the ideas, have always been reflective of that as well.”

Madness features the singles “Madness” and “Safe House.” You can watch the lyric video for “Safe House” now via Bloody-Disgusting.com.

All That Remains will be on tour this spring and summer in support of Madness with a series of headlining shows and festival dates.

