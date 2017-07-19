All Las Vegas wants for Christmas is Mariah

The diva will return to the Colosseum this December with her Christmas production, called — what else? — All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Tickets for the five performances of the festive show — December 14, 16, 17, 20 and 22 — go on sale this Saturday at 12 p.m. PT via the Caesars Palace Box Office, TheColosseum.com or AXS.com.

Carey has been performing a Christmas show for the last few years at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. It’s not clear whether she’ll also do some holiday shows in New York this year.

If you want to see Carey perform non-Christmas material, she’s currently on tour with Lionel Richie. The trek hits Oakland, California, on Friday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.