Alicia Keys is returning to "The Voice" next season

The singer will be back in the red chair for the show’s 14th season, after sitting out this current season. She’ll join Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and first-time coach Kelly Clarkson on the coaches’ panel.

Kelly helped announce Alicia’s return in a new video clip. In the video, she attempts to reveal the fourth coach by opening the stage door, but Blake and Adam keep messing with her. Finally, Alicia pops out and she and Kelly have a little lovefest before they vow to “kick these boys’ a****.”

The last time Alicia was a coach, in season 12, her contestant won.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.