Alicia Keys is ready to inspire other artists a second time around on 12th season of "The Voice"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesGrammy winner Alicia Keys is back for another round of coaching on the 12th season of NBC’s reality competition show, The Voice.

The superstar says that one of the best things to come out of her involvement on the program is the ability to help other up-and-coming singers, which, in turn, fuels her own creativity.

“Being able to inspire other artists and young up-and-coming artists is totally the dream and I think that’s the reason why you create. You know, you create because you hope it’s gonna touch somebody,” she says.

However, Alicia also is quick to note that unlike her coaching co-stars, she is more than OK with her newcomer status on the show.

“Blake [Shelton] and Adam [Levine] are veterans. I’m not a veteran. I’m still fresh. I’m still excited. I still don’t really know everything, you know what I mean? Which I think is so cool,” she says.

“I’m learning as I go and I’m realizing like, ‘Oh, OK. Ah man, all right. Now I get how to do some things a little bit more clearly.’ But it is cool being back second season in a row.”

As for the Voice‘s new season, Alicia promises that fans can expect even more camaraderie between herself, Gwen Stefani, Blake and Adam.

“This second time you can see how the energy continues to evolve and the way that we’re all kind of interacting with each other and how much we want greatness for each other and…and how…you know it’s just…it’s very good. It’s really good,” she says.

The Voice returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News