Alice Cooper's backing band to play free Las Vegas club show Friday before launch of shock rocker's summer tour

Courtesy of Alice Cooper BandAlice Cooper kicks off his North American summer tour with Deep Purple and Edgar Winter this Saturday in Las Vegas, but in advance of the trek, the members of the shock rocker’s backing band will play a special free pop-up gig in Sin City on Friday. The show will take place at The Sayers Club inside the SLS Las Vegas hotel, and will begin at 10 p.m. local time, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature Alice Cooper band members Tommy Henriksen, Nita Strauss, Glenn Sobel, Ryan Roxie and Chuck Garric joined by as-yet-unannounced special guests. Might one of these guests be Cooper himself? Reps for the event aren’t saying.

The show is scheduled to run 90 minutes. VIP seating packages are available at SLSLasVegas.com.

Cooper’s summer trek with Deep Purple and Winter is plotted out through a September 10 show in Cincinnati. Alice is supporting his new studio album, Paranormal, which was released July 28. The 12-track collection features guest appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover. It also includes two songs Cooper wrote and recorded with the three other surviving members of the original Alice Cooper band — bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce.

Here are all of Cooper’s tour dates with Deep Purple and Edgar Winter:

8/12 — Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

8/13 — Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

8/15 — Phoenix, AZ, AK-Chin Pavilion

8/16 — Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheatre

8/18 — The Woodlands, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/19 — Dallas, TX, Starplex Pavilion

8/21 — Atlanta, GA , Chastain Park Amphitheatre

8/23 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

8/24 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

8/26 — Wantagh, NY, Jones Beach Theater

8/27 — Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

8/28 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

8/30 — Indianapolis, IN, Klipsch Amphitheater

9/1 — Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

9/2 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Budweiser Stage

9/3 — Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/6 — Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/8 — Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/9 — Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

9/10 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

