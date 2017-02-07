Alessia Cara to Release Single with Zedd; Excited to to "Make New Stuff"

By ABC News Radio

EP Entertainment /Def Jam RecordingsFresh off her Saturday Night Live debut, Alessia Cara is releasing new music this month: a single called “Stay” that’s a collaboration with Zedd. The song is just a one-off, however — it’s not from a new album or anything. Alessia says she wants to make sure her debut album, Know-It-All, has run its course before she moves onto her sophomore release.

“I’m trying to finish the story of this album in the right way before I start new music,” she told ABC Radio not long ago. “But I’m definitely excited to make new stuff.”

Alessia says she’s already started on some fresh musical ideas, which she came up with while on tour.

“I haven’t really had the chance to be in a studio, so everything is just rough acoustic stuff…on my phone voice notes,” she tells ABC Radio. “[But] I think it’s coming together nicely, so far.”

Know-It-All has already produced three singles: “Here,” “Wild Things” and “Scars to Your Beautiful.” “Stay,” Alessia’s single with Zedd, will be out February 24.

