Alan Parsons, Strawberry Alarm Clock Among Artists Playing California's Starry Nites Festival in March

Courtesy of Starry Nites FestivalAlan Parsons Live Project will headline the second day of the inaugural Starry Nites Festival, scheduled to take place March 18 and 19 at Live Oak Campground in Santa Barbara, California.

The event, which mainly will feature indie rock and alternative rock acts, also will include a performance by the 1960s pop-psychedelic group The Strawberry Alarm Clock on March 18.

Alan Parsons Live Project is the current incarnation of the British progressive-rock group Alan Parsons Project, which scored a series of top 40 hits during the late 1970s and early ’80s. The band, led by one-time Beatles and Pink Floyd engineer Alan Parsons, had its biggest success with “Eye in the Sky,” which reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1982.

The Strawberry Alarm Clock’s appearance at the Starry Nites Festival will mark the group’s 50th anniversary. The Los Angeles-based band is best-known for its chart-topping 1967 hit “Incense and Peppermints.”

Other artists on Starry Nites Festival bill include Teenage Fanclub, The Kills, Cat Power, The Dandy Warhols and She Wants Revenge.

Visit StarryNitesFestival.com to check out the complete lineup and buy tickets to the event.

