Alan and Denise Jackson remember how a chance encounter with Glen Campbell set them on the road to the Hall of Fame

By Music News Group

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & MuseumAs Alan Jackson and his wife Denise walked the red carpet before Alan’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, they admitted they could hardly believe it was happening.

Denise played a crucial role in helping Alan land his first big break, giving a tape to Glen Campbell at the airport, while she was working as a flight attendant. In the end, Alan landed a writing deal with Glen’s publishing company.

“I mean, it was the first step that led us here,” she reminisced. “You never know in life where things are gonna lead you… [We’re] so blessed and honored. I knew in my heart one day this would happen. But it’s surreal to be experiencing it. It really is.”

Alan was feeling much the same way, as he prepared for the moment when he’d officially become a member of the Hall.

“I think I’ll be very, just flattered and at the same time, feel like it’s like a dream, like I’m not supposed to be here,” he said humbly.

Glen Campbell passed away earlier this year after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Sunday night’s Medallion Ceremony in Music City’s CMA Theater opened with Campbell’s recording of “Try a Little Kindness.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News