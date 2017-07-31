Akins baby watch, on! Thomas Rhett and Lauren are ready for daughter #2

By Music News Group

The Valory Music Co. The countdown is on to the birth of Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins‘ little one. Akins, by the way, is TR’s actual surname.

“So ready to meet you baby girl,” Lauren tweeted on Monday, along with a picture from her pregnancy photo shoot, showing a sizable baby bump. “Daddy is finally home, and your big sister and puppies are in need of a little sister, so come on out.”

While the official due date isn’t until next Tuesday, August 8, it sounds like Lauren may be hoping for an early delivery. Back in May, TR and Lauren welcomed nearly two-year-old Willa Gray, whom they adopted from a Ugandan orphanage, to their family.

“Nevada tonight then back home to welcome our new daughter, then put out a record,” Thomas shared Friday night, along with a photo of him looking surprised. “This is the face I will be making for the next two months.”

TR’s next concert isn’t until August 17 in Brownsville, Oregon. His new album, Life Changes, will be out September 8.

so ready to meet you baby girl 💗 daddy is finally home, & your big sister and puppies are in need of a little sister, so come on out😘 pic.twitter.com/Gvi4uIadjX — Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) July 31, 2017

NV tonight then back home to welcome our new daughter, then put out a record. This is the face I will be making for the next 2 months😂 pic.twitter.com/xNaVYGWoTv — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 30, 2017

