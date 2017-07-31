Adele visits education center for disadvantaged youth in London

By Music News Group

Alasdair McLellanAfter wrapping the last few dates of her world tour early, Adele is using her time off to give back.

The singer was spotted volunteering over the weekend at IntoUniversity, an education center in London for disadvantaged youth. According to the U.K.’s The Sun, Adele chatted with youngsters at the center and posed for selfies.

A fellow volunteer named Padrinio Blaque shared a few photos of Adele on his Twitter, writing, “I’m still trying to process the fact that I met… ADELE?! THE Adele whilst volunteering for carnival 2K17.”

A source tells The Sun Adele doesn’t like to publicize her charity work.

“Adele has always been very warm-hearted and she cares enormously about making time for people when she can,” the source says. “She’s a proud Londoner. She’s passionate about giving something back, but likes to keep it all low-key.”

Last month, Adele visited some of the firefighters who fought the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London, which killed at least 80 people.

Adele ended her world tour after being forced to cancel her Wembley Stadium dates on July 1 and 2 due to vocal issues.

