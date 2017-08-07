Adam Levine taps "beautiful" Joe Jonas as guest mentor for "The Voice"

By Andrea Dresdale

Trae PattonThe Voice coach Adam Levine claims he chose the guest mentor for his team this season based on physical appearance alone.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Adam jokes that he tapped DNCE frontman Joe Jonas for the job because, as Adam puts it, “He’s a beautiful man.”

But all joking aside, Adam says Joe was a good choice because their personalities are so different.

“He’s very…mellow, which is good, ’cause it kind of balances me out,” Adam explains. “He offers good advice, and very sound advice. I trust his opinion, because I’m a fan of him. Whenever you can trust that someone’s going to help out these kids, that’s what you want in a mentor to help you.”

As for Joe, he says so far, his experience on the show has been “great,” adding, “I’m very impressed with Adam’s likes…when it comes to singers. So, I’ve had a pretty easy job being able to listen to some great, talented people.”

Adam also says that he and fellow coach Blake Shelton discovered that their love/hate relationship is essential to the show.

“This season we tried to be nice to each other and it didn’t go well at all,” Adam tells ET, joking, “I felt kind of hollow inside and the producers all panicked, like, ‘You’re supposed to hate each other. What are you all doing?'”

Adam adds, “Once we started hating each other again, I started getting people on my team [and] he started getting people on his.” He laughs, “It’s almost how we show each other we love each other, by hating each other. [It’s] dysfunctional.”

The Voice returns Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News