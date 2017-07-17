Aaron Carter's arrest for DUI, marijuana possession leads to Twitter spat with brother Nick

By Music News Group

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagicAaron Carter and his girlfriend were arrested Saturday night in Georgia, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to ABC News.

Aaron was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug-related objects.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Madison Parker, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Parker is charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of drug-related objects.

After the incident, Aaron’s brother, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, tweeted, “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better.“

The tweet led to an vexed response from Aaron who tweeted Sunday night, “If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

The response to Nick was part of a long statement in which Aaron claims he was arrested while at a shop getting a tire alignment fixed and that he holds a license for medical marijuana to deal with anxiety.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News