Aaron Carter pens emotional open letter about his sexuality

Jerod Harris/Getty ImagesAaron Carter, who has previously been forthcoming about his substance abuse and eating disorder, is now opening up about his sexuality.

The 29-year-old brother of the Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter tweeted on Saturday night a lengthy open letter in which he acknowledges his attraction to both men and women since he was 13.

“There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,” he wrote. “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

He explains, “I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive.”

He then reveals, “There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

Carter continues, “To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment.”

The Tampa, Florida, native then ends the letter with a quote from singer Boy George, who also has been open in discussing his sexuality.

“The best quote to sum ‘I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.’ — Boy George”

Carter’s tweet follows his July 15 arrest in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession. His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the passenger seat of the car, and was also taken into police custody. Carter was released after posting bail for $4,610.

