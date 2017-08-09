A who's-who of country stars & an audience with King George: A preview of the 11th Annual ACM Honors

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAThomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley, George Strait, Vince Gill and Toby Keith are all set to sing at the 11th Annual ACM Honors later this month at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Three of the performers themselves are honorees: Kelsea will get the Milestone Award, while Toby will accept the Poet’s Award. The Academy will officially bestow Icon status on King George. Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Eric Church, Willie Nelson, the TV show Nashville, and writers Shel Silverstein and Lori McKenna will also be celebrated for their contributions to country music.

Tickets for the August 23 event are on sale now. You’ll be able to watch the show Friday, September 15, when it airs as a two-hour special at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

