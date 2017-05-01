A very pregnant Beyoncé stuns in red for mother's first-ever Wearable Art Gala

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LABeyoncé was a scrumptious-looking vision in red at this year’s inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The event was held at the WACO Theater Center, which was founded by Bey and sister Solange‘s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and stepdad Richard Lawson.

Looking even more regal wearing an impressive crown adorned with flowers, artificial butterflies and twigs, Bey posed for solo pictures, as well as a very special photo with her mom, Solange and Kelly Rowland.

“I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event,” Beyonce wrote in the caption of the Instagram pic. “Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theater Center to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts.”

She adds, “Mom, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world. It brought tears to my eyes to be a witness to what you and Richard have created together. WACO is a safe place truly Where Art Can Occur. I love you.”

For more information about Tina and Richard’s WACO initiative, check out WACOTheaterCenter.com.

