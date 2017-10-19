A Thriller, chiller night: Watch a preview of "Michael Jackson's Halloween"

By Andrea Dresdale

Credit Hammerhead ©2017 All Rights ReservedMichael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance is a Halloween tradition but now you can get your first glimpse of what CBS is hoping will be a new Halloween tradition: Michael Jackson’s Halloween.

In the 30-second promo, set to the MJ songs “Working Day and Night” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” we see the King of Pop’s animated feet as they appeared in the “Billie Jean” video, clad in black loafers and sparkly socks. As he dances, sparkles fly from his feet, and then we see a sparkly glove giving a thumbs up. Next, a full moon rises above a bridge with Michael’s eyes on it.

Next, we see scenes of the special’s animated characters, including dancing pumpkin-headed people, skeletons, monkeys and our heroes, Vince and Victoria, two millennials who meet on Halloween night. They, along with Ichabod the dog, end up at a mysterious hotel, called This Place Hotel, located at 777 Jackson Street.

According to CBS, the two are then “sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.”

Michael Jackson’s Halloween stars the voices of Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Brad Garrett, Alan Cumming, Lucas Till and Lucy Liu. It airs October 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

