A Perfect Circle, Korn to headline 2017 Knotfest Mexico

By Music News Group

Credit: Tim CadienteA Perfect Circle and Korn will headline the 2017 edition of Slipknot‘s Knotfest Mexico festival, taking place October 28 in Toluca, Mexico.

Slipknot themselves will not play the festival, but the lineup does include Corey Taylor‘s other band, Stone Sour. The bill also features Anthrax, Bullet for My Valentine, Taking Back Sunday, Hatebreed, Cannibal Corpse and Periphery, among others.

Knotfest Mexico first launched in 2015. A documentary about the festival, titled Day of the Gusano, will be screened in theaters for one night only on September 6.

Meanwhile, the details of the 2017 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest will be revealed on July 10.

