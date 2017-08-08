A little more Luke: Luke Bryan offers fans All Access to his app and the Nut House

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAIf you need a little more Luke Bryan in your life, you can now get an All Access Pass.

To celebrate the second anniversary of his app, the four-time Entertainer of the Year is combining unlimited access to his mobile platform with membership in his Nut House fan club. Individually, they cost around $25 apiece. Together, you can save about $10 with the combined $40 price tag.

You can find all the info at LukeBryan.com.

Right now, Luke continues his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour, as we wait to see how he’ll follow up his Kill the Lights album. His next single is expected to be from his new record.

