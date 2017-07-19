A December wedding, not in Nashville, not in Australia: Kelsea Ballerini opens up about her plans

By Music News Group

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImageKelsea Ballerini and Australian singer Morgan Evans got engaged over the Christmas holidays last year, and since then, the two haven’t revealed much about their wedding plans — except that a trip down the aisle is definitely on the books for 2017.

This week in Nashville, Kelsea opened up a little more.

“We are so focused on music, and I think meeting each other and falling super in love with each other was a big surprise for both of us,” she revealed. “And I think we’re kinda like…we’re so stoked to get married, but the actual wedding part isn’t really what we care about.”

But rest assured, there’s still a major bash in the works.

“We have a wedding planner,” Kelsea says. “She did Carrie [Underwood]’s wedding. Her name’s Jane, she’s amazing… I was like, ‘I want this amount of people and I don’t want it to be in Nashville or Australia. I want it to be neutral.'”

“It’s at the end of the year,” she goes on, ‘and we’re both gonna keep, you know, sprinting until then and then get married and take December off. I don’t have my dress or anything!”

Morgan’s debut single on Warner Nashville, “Kiss Somebody,” comes out this Friday, while Kelsea has just released “Legends,” the lead track from her sophomore album. Expect details on her follow-up to The First Time any day now.

