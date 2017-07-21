A bad week to be a Seal: Watch "Kiss from a Rose" singer get eaten by a shark

Getty Images via ABCSeal seems pretty serious most of the time, but he shows he’s got a good sense of humor in an hilarious new promo for Discovery Channel’s famous Shark Week, which start Sunday.

In the video, Seal is singing his #1 hit, “Kiss from a Rose,” on a stage set up on a beach, while adoring fans scream and cheer. As he bends down to give a fan a rose, a massive shark rises up behind him and swallows him whole.

These words then flash onscreen: “It’s still a bad week to be a seal. Shark Week, Sunday, July 23.”

Shark Week stars Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT and continues through Sunday, July 30.

