98 Degrees’ self-titled debut album turns 20

Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImageTomorrow marks 20 years since the release of 98 Degrees‘ self-titled debut album and the release of their first single, “Invisible Man.”

Entertainment Tonight wrangled the former boy band — made up of Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffree — to reminisce about what life was like back then and what advice they would give their younger selves.

“It seems like yesterday, really,” Jeff says. “In that particular time, I think we were driving ourselves around in a Winnebago that was wrapped with our pictures on it and we were out there hustling and doing grass roots promotion.”

Nick adds, “We would literally pull into a town, like, driving ourselves in a motorhome, and call a radio station and request our own song as many times as we possibly could. In those days, you’re just doing anything and everything you can to get yourselves recognized.”

They say they wouldn’t change any of it, except maybe the ’90s fashions.

Justin jokes if they could go back, they would, “Fire all these stylists and get someone else.”

“I would have told myself 20 years ago, ‘Change your hairstyle,'” Nick says. “Don’t go with the ‘butt cut.'”

