911 call from night of Chris Cornell's death released

ABC/Randy HolmesThe 911 call from the night of Chris Cornell‘s death in Detroit has been released. ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ has obtained audio from the call between dispatch and an employee of the MGM Grand hotel, where the late Soundgarden frontman was staying.

“I have a non-responsive guest in the hotel, a 50-year-old male ,” the employee says.

“Non-responsive — he’s not breathing?” dispatch replied. “No,” the employee answered. “They found out that the guest is attempting to hang himself, so they’re trying to get him down so they can assist with CPR.”

Cornell died the early morning of May 18. His cause of death has been officially ruled a suicide by hanging, though his widow, Vicky Cornell, has maintained that prescription drugs altered his state of mind, and that he did not know what he was doing at the time of his death.

A toxicology report found that Cornell did have prescription drugs in his system, but ruled that those drugs “did not contribute to the cause of death.”

