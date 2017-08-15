SSG JON MARTIN MEMORIAL 5K 10th ANNIVERSARY

Saturday, November 11th at 9 AM

SSG Jon Martin died on Thanksgiving Day, 2007, from injuries from a roadside bomb in Iraq. For a decade he has been honored by this event with all proceeds going to The Wounded Soldiers Fund and the Jon Martin Scholarship.

Start and Finish at the Bellevue Community Center

CLICK HERE for online registry $18

Mail-in registry $20: The Wounded Solders Fund 11913 Potter Rd. Bellevue OH 44811

Race day registry $25

Please include name, city, age, sex, & shirt size. Dry fit tech shirts to first 300 registered.

Race day registration $ packet pickup opens at 8 AM. Start & finish at Bellevue Community Center. Refreshments and door prizes.

Veterans Day Ceremony following awards ceremony.

For more info: (419) 515-4166, vrsaschoen@yahoo.com

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE SSG JON MARTIN MEMORIAL 5K FACEBOOK