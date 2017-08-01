50 Cent threatens to leave "Power"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesPower is one of Starz’s highest-rated shows, but the show apparently has an unhappy star.

On Monday, 50 Cent — the show’s executive producer and star — took aim at the cable network on Instagram, echoing LeBron James in writing, “I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning. If the biggest show on your net work doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I’m taking my talents to south beach f*** this.”

The dispute between the rapper and the network apparently stems from the fact that Starz declined a request from Power creator Courtney A. Kemp to give the show 12 episodes this season instead of 10.

Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly that Sunday night’s jam-packed episode — in which, spoiler alert, major characters died — was jam-packed because it had to be.

“We were going to do two separate episodes,” Kemp told EW. “Unfortunately, Starz would not give us the extra episode. I asked them for 12 episodes for season four and they would not do it. So because they would not do it, we had to make it one episode. That’s the real answer. The upshot was that we had to lose some story lines and some story.”

There’s been no public response from Starz.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News