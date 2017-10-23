3 Doors Down announces Back Porch Jam acoustic tour

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred Lee3 Doors Down will unplug for an acoustic tour next year. Dubbed the Back Porch Jam tour, the outing begins January 16 in Airway Heights, Washington, and will wrap up February 11 in Detroit. Visit 3DoorsDown.com for ticket info.

“Over the years we’ve always enjoyed stripping down our songs and playing them acoustic,” says frontman Brad Arnold. “For us as a live band it breathes new life into these songs, allows us to switch up our set and dig really deep into our catalog. We’re looking forward to playing in some intimate venues, which we don’t often do, and being up close and personal with our fans.”

If you buy a ticket for a Back Porch Jam show, you’ll get a free digital EP featuring acoustic versions of the songs “Kryptonite,” “It’s Not My Time” and “I Don’t Want to Know.”

Earlier this year, 3 Doors Down performed at a pre-inauguration event for Donald Trump.

Here are the 3 Doors Down Back Porch Jam tour dates:

1/16 — Airway Heights, WA, Northern Quest Resort & Casino

1/17 — Salem, OR, Elsinore Theatre

1/19 — Santa Ynez, CA, Chumash Casino

1/20 — Reno, NV, Silver Legacy Casino

1/21 — Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for the Arts

1/23 — Santa Rosa, CA, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

1/25 — Visalia, CA, Visalia Fox Theatre

1/26 — Morongo, CA, Morongo Casino Resort

1/27 — Chandler, AZ, Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino

1/30 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

1/31 — Salina, KS, Stiefel Theatre

2/02 — Baraboo, WI, HCGWD Ho Chunk Casino

2/03 — Elizabeth, IN, Horseshoe Southern

2/06 — Pittsburgh, PA, Palace Theatre

2/07 — Athens, OH, Templeton Memorial Auditorium

2/09 — Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live

2/10 — Joliet, IL, Rialto Square Theatre

2/11 — Detroit, MI, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

