29 tracks and plenty of superstars: Kenny Chesney unveils the details of "Live in No Shoes Nation"

Blue Chair Bay/Columbia NashvilleKenny Chesney‘s ten-year concert retrospective, Live in No Shoes Nation, boasts a mammoth 29 tracks and an impressive list of superstars who’ve joined him on the road.

“No Shoes Nation not only knows no boundaries, we love all kinds of music,” Kenny says of his fans. “It’s why Grace Potter is as loved as Eric Church, why David Lee Murphy gets the same response as Zac Brown and his guys. We love life, we love music, and we really love each other!”

While Grace, Eric and Zac Brown Band join Kenny to sing his hits, David Lee Murphy gets a chance to include Kenny on his own chart-topper from 1995, “Dust on the Bottle.” Taylor Swift adds her vocals to “Big Star,” while Old Dominion sings on a recent Kenny hit they co-wrote, “Save It for a Rainy Day.”

Here’s the complete rundown of songs on Kenny Chesney: Live in No Shoes Nation, which comes out October 27:

“Flora-Bama”

“Summertime”

“Big Star” (with Taylor Swift)

“Boston”

“When I See This Bar” (with Eric Church)

“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems”

“Anything But Mine”

“Down the Road” (with Mac McAnally)

“Guitars and Tiki Bars”

“Hemingway’s Whiskey”

“Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven” (with Zac Brown Band)

“I’m Alive”

“Save It for a Rainy Day” (with Old Dominion)

“Pirate Flag”

“Somewhere with You”

“I Go Back”

“One Step Up”

“American Kids”

“You and Tequila” (with Grace Potter)

“Young”

“There Goes My Life”

“Out Last Night”

“Dust on the Bottle” (with David Lee Murphy)

“Coastal”

“The Boys of Fall”

“Noise”

“Old Blue Chair”

“The Joker”/”Three Little Birds” (with Dave Matthews)

“Happy on the Hey Now”

