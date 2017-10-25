2 Chainz announces new album; possible collabo with Chance the Rapper

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy Holmes(NOTE LANGUAGE) 2 Chainz has revealed he’s about to drop a new album, and one of his collaborators on the album may be Chance the Rapper.

The Georgia MC posted on Instagram from a recording studios in Atlanta, “New album on the way, I’m farther than I thought I was.” He added, “Naw, I’m lying I knew I had some s**t brewing.”

While he didn’t share the title of the album or any other information, 2 Chainz also posted a photo of himself in the studio with Chance the Rapper, leading to speculation that they are working together.

Earlier this year, 2 Chainz also revealed he’s recorded with Eminem, but so far those tracks have not surfaced.

2 Chainz dropped his latest album, Pretty Girl Like Trap Music, in June. It featured Drake, Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, and Migos.

