$10 Million Copyright Case Against Justin Bieber & Usher Is Tossed

By Music News Group

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCJustin Bieber and his mentor Usher are off the hook in a plagiarism lawsuit.

The Wrap reports that a federal judge in Virginia on Thursday dismissed a copyright infringement suit against the pair over the song “Somebody to Love” from Justin’s 2010 album My World 2.0.

The suit was dismissed “with prejudice” meaning that it can’t be re-filed.

The case was first filed in 2013 by Devin Copeland and Mareio Oberton who claimed that they wrote “Somebody to Love” in 2008 and that Usher and Bieber lifted parts of the song after Usher had expressed an interest in working with Copeland. The pair were seeking $10 million.

The case initially had been dismissed and then re-instated on appeal in 2015, but Thursday’s ruling by Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen puts an end to the matter.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News