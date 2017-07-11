Yankees rookie Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby

By Jeanette Torres

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(MIAMI) — New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge swung past his competition Monday night to take home the 2017 Home Run Derby title.

The 25-year-old outfielder bested Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour 23-22 in the first round to advance against Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, whom Judge beat 13-12.

The finale pitted Judge against Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano, who batted first and got 10 home runs. Judge blew past him with 11 homers and time to spare.

Last year’s derby champion, Marlins rightfielder Giancarlo Stanton, was eliminated in the first round by Judge’s teammate, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who bested Stanton 17-16.

