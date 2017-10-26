Yankees manager Joe Girardi will not return next season

By Michael Dobuski

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The New York Yankees will have a new manager when they return for next year’s season. ESPN reports that Joe Girardi agreed to part ways with the team following the conclusion of his four-year, $16 million contract.

According to ESPN, Girardi leaves his position after 10 years at the helm. During that time the Yankees made the major league playoffs six times, and took home one World Series win. This year, the team came within one game of going to the World Series before losing to the Houston Astros.

Girardi does not have a clear successor, though the Yankees’ bench coach Rob Thomson and first-base coach Tony Pena are being considered for the job, ESPN reports. The team could also look externally.

Before becoming manager, Girardi played in the big leagues for 15 years. During that time, he won three World Series titles playing for the Yankees.

