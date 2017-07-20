WNBA Legend Sue Bird comes out as gay, opens up about relationship with soccer star Megan Rapinoe

By Louis Milman

Photo by Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — WNBA legend Sue Bird came out as gay in an article on ESPNW, and is dating U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

But, Bird says, those close to her won’t find the revalations surprising.

“I’m gay. Megan’s my girlfriend…these aren’t secrets to people who know me.” she said. “I don’t feel like I’ve not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you’re not talking about it, you must be hiding it, like it’s this secret. That was never the case for me.”

Bird also said she considered coming out a year ago, but “chickened out.”

As for talking about her sexual orientation now, Bird said it “feels right.”

“Even though I understand there are people who think I should have done it sooner, it wasn’t right for me at the time. I have to be true to that. It’s my journey.”

